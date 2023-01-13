Prince William and the Palace Lied About One Big Royal Wedding Detail, Prince Harry Claims

Prince Harry's memoir has finally reached the public, with several salacious claims about The Royal Family, their reaction to his marriage to Meghan Markle, and his relationship with his brother, Prince William. The latter seems to take the brunt of his ire in the book, including some airing of dirty laundry the public was unaware of, at least according to Prince Harry.

According to The Daily Mail, Harry claims he was forced to support his brother's "bare-faced lie" saying he was best man at William's wedding. He claims his brother had already soured on their relationship at the time in 2011, adding that "Willy didn't want me giving a best man's speech."

The prince claims he was made to act out as the best man for the cameras at the wedding, filling in for two of Prince William's closest friends during the public moments. James Meade and Thomas Van Straubenzee were the official best men for William, delivering the customary speech at the reception.

Harry also claims that William arrived to meet people who assembled near Buckingham Palace ahead of the wedding, still "tipsy on last night's rum." The prince writes that he offered his brother a mint after telling him he had a "smell of alcohol" on him.

The accusations laid in Spare, Prince Harry's memoir, are not kind of Prince William. Apart from the best man revelation, Prince Harry claims he was physically assaulted by Prince William due to their blood feud, including disagreements over the family's treatment of Markle.

Despite the flood of allegations and claims made by Prince Harry in the book, the estranged royal claims he still wants to have his father and brother in his life. During a recent interview, Prince Harry said he wants to reconcile and have his family back whole. Despite this, William is reportedly furious over the memoir and likely isn't keen on patching things up with his brother any time soon. "The family is appalled that Harry has revealed such private and lurid details which are completely inappropriate," an insider told Entertainment Tonight.