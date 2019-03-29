Prince William Will Reportedly Miss Birth of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s First Born

It seems Prince William may miss the birth of his first niece or nephew, with the Duke of Cambridge set to travel for a royal engagement around what is speculated to be Meghan Markle‘s due date.

Kensington Palace announced that William will be traveling to New Zealand in late April to honor the victims of the Christchurch mosques terrorist attack at the request of the Prime Minister of New Zealand, though the palace did not offer a specific date for the trip. William “will meet with those affected by the Christchurch attack and will pay tribute to the extraordinary compassion and solidarity that the people of New Zealand have displayed in recent weeks.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Markle is expected to give birth to her first child in late April, which means that William’s trip may coincide with the arrival of Britain’s newest royal.

On March 14, terrorists attacked two mosques in the country and killed 49 people in what is the worst mass shooting in New Zealand’s history. New Zealand is part of the British Commonwealth and William is making the trip on behalf of the Queen.

Markle and Prince Harry previously offered their condolences after the attack when they visited New Zealand House in London. The couple left a message in the condolence book, with Markle’s message reading, “Our deepest condolences…We are with you,” while Harry offered the Maori word “Arohanui,” which means “with deep affection.” The royal couple also spoke to staff at the House and laid flowers down outside.

William and Kate Middleton last visited New Zealand in 2014, and William visited following the Christchurch earthquakes in 2011. Markle and Harry traveled to the country during their recent royal tour of the Commonwealth.

The Duchess of Sussex has confirmed that she is due in April, and speculation places her exact due date at the end of the month, though babies are often born earlier or later than expected. Markle has gone on maternity leave from public engagements but is still taking private meetings.

Before welcoming their first child, Markle and Harry will move from Kensington Palace into their new home in Frogmore House on the grounds of Windsor Castle, and ABC News reports that the couple is rushing to finish renovations on the five-bedroom home before Markle gives birth. Renovations began in October, and while construction is complete, interior projects are still being completed.

“They really started from the ground up,” royal reporter Omid Scobie said of the home. “They took it back to a shell and turned it back into a beautiful home.”

Photo Credit: Getty / WPA Pool