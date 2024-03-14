Prince William and Prince Harry Will Honor Princess Diana Separately at Same Event

The Prince of Wales and Duke of Sussex will honor recipients at the Diana Legacy Awards, but William will leave the event before Harry joins virtually.

Prince William and Prince Harry will honor their late mother Princess Diana in London Thursday night, but they will do so separately. The two royal brothers, who have been locked in a reported feud for years now, are set to appear at the Diana Award legacy event, and while it is being described as a "joint" appearance by some, William and Harry will not be in the room at the same time.

Set to take place at the Science Museum, the Diana Awards, the only charitable organization that carries the late princess' name, and was set up to promote the princess's "belief that young people have the power to change the world." William – who will attend the event solo amid his wife Kate Middleton's continued absence from official public events as she recovers from abdominal surgery – is expected to give a speech in person is expected to give a speech in person, according to PEOPLE. The Prince of Wales, 41, will also hand out awards to 20 recipients. A Kensington Palace spokesman confirmed William's attendance, sharing, "The Prince [of Wales] will meet key staff and supporters of the Diana Award, before joining the ceremony where he will hear about the recipients' work, make a short speech and present Legacy Awards to this year's winners."

Harry, meanwhile, will honor his mother, who passed away in a car crash on August 31, 1997, at the event from across the pond, where he resides in California with wife Meghan Markle and their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. The Duke of Sussex, 39, will join a video call with the winners once the main event has concluded and after his brother has left.

"[Harry] will be a key part of our Legacy Awards celebration, which takes place over the course of this week," the Diana Award told PEOPLE. "He is scheduled to speak with the award recipients virtually the same evening of the Awards to celebrate their accomplishments."

In a statement to The Times, Dr Tessy Ojo, chief executive of the Diana Award, said, "it's a privilege to have the support of both the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex – particularly as we mark our 25th anniversary year."

William and Harry's appearances Thursday night will come after Harry returned to the UK last month following his father King Charles III's cancer diagnosis. While the duke met in private with his father, he did not meet with his brother. The two have had a falling out in the years since Harry's 2018 wedding to Markle, shortly after which the couple retired as working royals and moved to the U.S.