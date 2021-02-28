Prince William and Prince Harry Have Not Spoken Amid Drama Surrounding Oprah Winfrey Interview

✖

The rumored rift between Prince Harry and Prince William has reportedly grown worse. Sources close to the royal brothers tell the Daily Mail that the two are currently not on speaking terms for reasons regarding Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah Winfrey. "Harry and William have not spoken for some time, and Meghan speaking about their relationship or relationships with the Royal Family to Oprah will not help matters. Things are still bad between them, although both want to repair that brotherly bond," an insider revealed to the outlet.

Daily Mail reports the family is concerned about what could've been revealed to the former talk show host, who promises her interview with the Duchess of Sussex would be no-holds-barred. Allegedly, the couple has not informed the rest of the Royal family members as to the content of the meeting. The outlet goes on to say Winfrey's team is also remaining tight-lipped on the interview's details. "William does not know what she has told Oprah, none of the Royal Family do. They will find out at the same time as everyone else, although I doubt they’ll watch it," the source shared.

Oprah's interview with Markle –– which was filmed in the couple's $11 million home –– will be broadcast on CBS next Sunday and a bidding war for the international rights has already begun. It's still unknown as to which broadcaster will nab the highly desired two-hour special, but it's said that ITV, BBC, and the Discovery Channel have all shown interest.

Another source claims Markle's appearance is less about the money, but more about giving the Duchess a chance to share parts of her experience as a new Royal. "It’s not just about the money, it’s about the biggest possible UK audience hearing what Meghan has to say," they said. "Yes, this is primarily designed for the US, but she felt she was silenced for so long in the UK and now she gets to have her say." The royal couple has not been paid for the interview, but it's yet to be seen if they'll receive a portion of profits for the international rights or supplemental footage.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently confirmed the news that they're having a second child. "We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child," they said in their statement.