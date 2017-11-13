Prince William Poses for Awkward Photo With Rugby Player Dressed in Speedo

The Duke of Cambridge is no stranger to photo ops, but one picture snapped with Australian rugby player Kurtley Beale has been dubbed the “photo of the year.”

The royal, who is a known fan of rugby, was a special guest at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium to watch Australia defeat Wales on Saturday, the Daily Mail reports. Following the Wallabies 29-21 victory, the Prince was invited into the locker room to meet with the winning team, where a few pictures were snapped of him posing with the players. But one picture with Australian centre Kurtley Beale quickly went viral.

When you rock up to the party feeling a little over dressed 🤴🏿🤣 A post shared by Kurtley Beale [-0-] (@kurtley_beale) on Nov 12, 2017 at 1:24pm PST

People on Beale’s Instagram were quick to praise the photo, going as far as dubbing it “the photo of the year.” The royal family must have enjoyed the picture, too, considering that all pictures taken with Prince William had to first be approved by the royal family.

The post, which now has more than 16,600 likes, became so popular that even NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal noticed it and got in on the fun.