Prince William Reportedly Dashes Hope of Royal Family Reunion With Prince Harry

While King Charles is holding out hope that his wish for a reunited Royal family could come true, the same can't be said for Prince William. According to Mirror, William has made it quite clear that he sees no path for his brother to return to the Royal fold.

"Whatever has been discussed between William and the King is private, but it is absolutely and categorically clear that he (William) would not allow Harry to return. He thought it was a bad idea at the time and he's even more clear now," a source told the outlet. "If anyone is going to take on more duties it will be William and that isn't even on the agenda for now. His main focus is on his father's health, his family, and what is best for the monarchy. There is a zero percent chance Harry is coming back in any capacity."

This fits with reports that William nixed any meeting with Harry during the latter's surprise trip to the U.K. to visit his father after his cancer diagnosis. While it seems like King Charles is open to warming relations with Harry and Meghan Markle, William reportedly believes there is no room to trust them.

"Harry is ready and willing to help and genuinely believes it would work well for both parties. In his view, it wouldn't be dissimilar from what was proposed back in 2020, with a hybrid model of working," a source from Prince Harry's side claimed. "With the King's illness, there is perhaps more of a reason for those options to be considered."

King Charles was diagnosed with cancer earlier in the year, with both of his sons meeting with him and addressing the future separately. Prior to the king's diagnosis, it seemed that Prince Harry would be pushing to get American citizenship. That has changed according to a recent interview out of Canada, with Harry saying that citizenship isn't "a high priority" at the moment.