Prince William Cracks Joke About Not Wanting Any More Kids With Kate Middleton

Three kids are enough for Prince William. The royal cracked a joke to his wife, Kate Middleton, during a recent visit to the Clitheroe Community Hospital in Lancashire, England, quipping “Don’t give my wife any more ideas!” to staffers while the duchess held a guest’s baby. “Don’t take her with you,” he joked to Middleton as she handed the baby back to her parents. The couple has been married for almost 11 years and share three children, 8-year-old George, 6-year-old Charlotte, and 3-year-old Louis.

The family shared their most recent official portrait over the holidays, showing off how their children have grown. Middleton said “I don’t think William wants any more” in an interview in 2020, so it seems like this family of five has reached its limit.

Despite not wanting any more children – they have an heir and two spares, after all – Prince William has spoken at length about how much he values being a father, particularly since he lost his mother, Princess Diana, at such a young age. “I’m a lot more emotional than I used to be,” he admitted in the documentary When Ant and Dec Met The Prince: 40 Years of the Prince’s Trust. “I never used to get too wound up or worried about things. But now the smallest little things, you well up a little more, you get affected by the sort of things that happen around the world or whatever a lot more, I think, as a father. Just because you realize how precious life is and it puts it all in perspective. The idea of not being around to see your children grow up [is horrible].”

Middleton has also spoken about parenthood, discussing the topic in the 2017 video series for the the charity Best Beginnings. “Personally, becoming a mother has been such a rewarding and wonderful experience. However, at times it has also been a huge challenge, even for me who has support at home that most mothers do not,” she explained. “Nothing can really prepare you for the sheer overwhelming experience of what it means to become a mother.”

