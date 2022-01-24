Kate Middleton Could Step up and Fulfill Royal Duty Stripped From Prince Andrew

With the news that the Royal Family had stripped Prince Andrew of his military titles and royal patronages due to the sex abuse court case against him, many are wondering who will step in to assume some of his duties. One of the positions was Colonel of the Grenadier Guards, one of the most senior infantry regiments In the British Army. According to The Times, senior officials In the Guards want Kate Middleton to take over the ceremonial position. Queen Elizabeth had taken on the position again after Andrew was stripped of the title, and Middleton would be the second female colonel of the regiment in its 366-year history.

“From straw polling through the ranks, they would all love it to be Kate. We all admire the way she has fitted in and behaved, she never seems to put a foot wrong,” a source said. “Everything she has taken on she really commits to, and we want someone who will really engage with us.” Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, had previously held the position for 42 years until he passed it on to Andrew in 2017.

Videos by PopCulture.com

On Jan. 13, Buckingham Palace released a statement regarding Prince Andrew and the steps being taken regarding his troubling connections to Jeffrey Epstein and the sexual abuse allegations. “With The Queen’s approval and agreement, The Duke of York’s military affiliations and Royal patronages have been returned to The Queen,” the statement read. “The Duke of York will continue not to undertake any public duties and is defending this case as a private citizen.” It Is reported that Prince William played a significant role in influencing the queen to make this decision.

The announcement comes a day after a federal judge denied Andrew’s request to have a civil suit against him thrown out. The lawsuit was filed by Virginia Giuffre, who has accused Prince Andrew of sexually assaulting her when she was 17. The allegations stem from related accusations by Giuffre that Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell trafficked and abused her when she was a teenager. She’s claimed that the abuse began after she began working at the Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida.