Prince William and Prince Harry's Relationship Reportedly Takes Another Sour Turn

Prince William and Prince Harry's relationship has reportedly hit another snag. The Daily Mail reported that William has been "mourning" his strained relationship with his younger brother. Despite the fact that two brothers recently gathered for Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, there is reportedly no chance of a reconciliation in the near future.

The Daily Mail reportedly heard from those in the Duke of Cambridge's inner circle for their report. One source claimed that William and Harry's relationship has hit "rock bottom." The insider added, "He [William] alternates between grieving for what he has lost and feeling really, really angry about what his brother has done." The source continued to share that William is supposedly hurt by his fractured relationship with his sibling, saying, "He truly loves Harry and feels he has lost the only person, aside from his wife, who understood this strange life of theirs."

William reportedly has a bone to pick with Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, as he apparently thinks that they "disrespected the Queen and their family." The insider also stated, "But he believes there are things you just don't do. And Harry has 100 percent crossed that line." The royal family has been fractured for quite some time now. In early 2020, Harry and Markle revealed that they were taking a step back as full-time working members of the royal family. It wouldn't be until a year later that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex opened up about their decision to leave the United Kingdom.

During an interview with Oprah Winfrey, Markle and Harry took a candid stance as they shared their thoughts about the strained situation. At one point in the interview, Markle raised concerns about the royal family's treatment of her and how they claimed to protect her against public slander. She said that whenever her friends would raise concerns about the vitriol against her that was being peddled by various media sources, she would claim that she was "being protected." The Duchess of Sussex continued, "I believed that. And that was really hard to reconcile, because it was only once we were married and everything started to worsen, that I came to understand that not only was I not protected, they were willing to lie to protect other members of the family." Even though she raised these concerns, Markle did stress that the Queen was always "wonderful to me."