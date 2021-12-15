Prince William Allegedly Questioned Brother Harry’s Relationship With Meghan Markle, Sparking Outburst

Prince William allegedly questioned the validity of Prince Harry‘s fast-moving romance with Meghan Markle in September 2017, weeks before Harry proposed to the former Suits actress. The reported incident came to light in Christopher Andersen’s book Brothers and Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry, and Meghan, which was published on Nov. 30. Andersen also claimed William’s wife, Kate Middleton, was “suspicious” of Markle.

After Harry hinted that he planned to propose to Markle, his older brother allegedly asked him why he was rushing things, a palace insider told Andersen, reports Page Six. William reportedly asked their uncle Earl Spencer, the late Princess Diana’s brother, to share the opinion that Harry and Markle should slow down.

Videos by PopCulture.com

This only made “matters worse,” Andersen wrote, because Harry was “furious that his brother was actively seeking to have others interfere in his personal affairs.” Harry allegedly became “angry” with anyone he suspected of being against Markle. Harry gave William plenty of reasons for why he loves Markle since he was worried William would think Markle was an “opportunist.” The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge reportedly wanted Harry to marry a “proper English rose,” according to Andersen, and they were “alarmed” by the headlines Markle’s estranged father Thomas Markle and half-sister Samantha Markle were making.

In another part of the book, Middleton was “suspicious” of Markle and “hesitated” to become friends with her sister-in-law. “She has a very tight circle of friends. She doesn’t let a lot of people in,” Andersen wrote of Middleton. “By all accounts, she’s charming and very intelligent. But she’s also suspicious of outsiders. She delayed even meeting Meghan. And I think that confused Meghan in the beginning. Frankly, it must have insulted her. But they did get along.” Although their relationship eventually got off on the right foot, Andersen wrote that things “aren’t so fab anymore” between the two royal couples.

Harry could not be dissuaded from marrying Markle. The two married in May 2018. They live in California with their two children, Archie, 2, and Lilibet, 5 months. While Harry and Markle’s relationship moved quickly, Middleton and William started dating seven years before William proposed in 2010. The two married in 2011 and have three children.

The royal family has not commented on Andersen’s book. They usually don’t single out rumors to comment on, but Buckingham Palace, Clarence House and Kensington Palace did recently call out the BBC’s The Princes and the Press documentary that aired earlier last month. They said the documentary was filled with “unfounded claims from unnamed sources.”