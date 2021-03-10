Kate Middleton Reportedly Feels Meghan Markle's Flower Girl Dress Issues Were a 'Misunderstanding'

✖

Kate Middleton is reportedly firing back after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's interview with Oprah Winfrey where the couple detailed the reasoning behind why they stepped away from the Royal family. However, one source is stepping forward saying Middleton isn't pleased with the actress mentioning her by name, and allegedly wants to speak out is avoiding adding more fuel to the fire. While Markle came to her own defense to say that it was actually Middleton who made her cry over the flower girl dresses, instead of the other way around, Middleton seems to remember it differently.

"Kate is caught between a rock and a hard place," one insider told Us Weekly. "She wants to speak up and help the crown rebuild their image, but she is not one for confrontation nor escalation. Kate will eventually speak out about some of the bombshells dropped by Meghan, especially the crying incident."

Around the time of Markle and Harry's wedding, news broke that alleged Markle made Middleton cry over the flower girl dresses, however, Markle claimed that wasn't true at all. In fact, she suggested it was the other way around. But the source said Middleton's memory of what happened is "very different" than what Markle shared with the world.

"The narrative with Kate, it didn't happen," Markle told Winfrey in her sit-down. "A few days before the wedding she was upset about flower girl dresses and it made me cry. It really hurt my feelings. [...] What was hard to get over was being blamed for something that not only I didn't do but that happened to me. Everyone in the institution knew it wasn't true." The insider said that Middleton "feels that there was a misunderstanding" adding that the ladies "were trying to figure out flower girl dresses" and that "it should not have been such a huge point of contention."

During Markle's interview, she highlighted that Middleton sent her a bouquet of flowers apologizing for the incident, but Markle felt upset that the Royal family did nothing to change the narrative of the story, allowing the Suits actress to be the person to blame. "I'm not sharing that piece about Kate in any way to be disparaging to her. I think it's really important for people to understand the truth."