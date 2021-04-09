Prince Philip's Grandson Prince Harry Expected to Return to the UK for Funeral

✖

Prince Harry is expected to return to the UK to attend grandfather Prince Philip's funeral following the Duke of Edinburgh's death Friday at the age of 99, a source close to the royal told The New York Post just hours later. This will mark Harry's first trip back to his home country since stepping back from his royal duties in 2020 and moving to Los Angeles with wife Meghan Markle.

Markle, who is currently very pregnant with the couple's second child, may be unable to join her husband at Philip's funeral due to her health and the length of the 12-hour flight but would like to be by Harry's side throughout what is sure to be an emotional family reunion. "Harry was extremely close to his grandfather," The Post's source said. "He will, of course, be there, no matter how difficult relations are between the Sussexes and the family."

Funeral details for Prince Philip have yet to be released, including what kind of ceremony the late royal will have. Due to his relationship with the queen, Philip would be eligible for a state funeral, including a full ceremony of a military procession to Westminster Abbey, where his casket would lie in state, but that is unlikely to happen, according to a 2013 Sunday Times report in which the late royal indicated he didn't want the "fuss" of a formal ceremony when he passed away. The last royal family member to lie in state was the Queen Mother after her death in 2002, according to the Times, but both she and Princess Diana, who died in 1997, had ceremonial funerals instead. Prince Philip is also eligible for a military funeral due to his service in the British Royal Navy, which would be followed by a private service at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor, with a burial possibly at Frogmore Gardens. COVID-19 restrictions will come into play as well when it comes to how many people will be able to attend.

The royal family's communication team broke the news of Philip's death Friday with a public statement. "It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness, The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh," the statement read. "His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss."