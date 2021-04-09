Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, Mourned by the World After Death at 99

The world is mourning the loss of Prince Philip. Buckingham Palace confirmed Friday morning the Duke of Edinburgh passed away at the age of 99. Born in Greece, Philip was the husband of Queen Elizabeth II and the longest-serving consort to a British sovereign.

In a statement, the palace said it is "with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband." According to the announcement, Philip "passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle," where he and Her Majesty had been staying amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The statement added that "the Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss." At this time, an exact cause of death is unclear, though the royal's passing follows a weeks-long hospitalization in February and into March, during which Philip required surgery.

As news of Philip's death broke Friday morning, people from across the globe took to social media to react. On Twitter, thousands of tributes poured in for the royal, with various phrases related to Philip beginning to trend. Keep scrolling to see how people are remembering Philip and paying tribute to the royal.