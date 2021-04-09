Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, Mourned by the World After Death at 99
The world is mourning the loss of Prince Philip. Buckingham Palace confirmed Friday morning the Duke of Edinburgh passed away at the age of 99. Born in Greece, Philip was the husband of Queen Elizabeth II and the longest-serving consort to a British sovereign.
In a statement, the palace said it is "with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband." According to the announcement, Philip "passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle," where he and Her Majesty had been staying amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The statement added that "the Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss." At this time, an exact cause of death is unclear, though the royal's passing follows a weeks-long hospitalization in February and into March, during which Philip required surgery.
As news of Philip's death broke Friday morning, people from across the globe took to social media to react. On Twitter, thousands of tributes poured in for the royal, with various phrases related to Philip beginning to trend. Keep scrolling to see how people are remembering Philip and paying tribute to the royal.
Sad day for our country 😔🇬🇧 #RIPPrincePhillip pic.twitter.com/Y5VOKi14m8— Ryan Archer⚒ (@ryanarcher84) April 9, 2021
"I once had the huge honour and privilege of being Prince Philip’s Press Secretary - he was an extraordinary person who dedicated his life to Queen and Country," one person tweeted. "I know his shining legacy will live on. My prayers and thoughts are with The Queen today and always."prevnext
RIP Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. What a life you’ve led. I don’t think the Queen could’ve done it without you. You were the brightest jewel in her crown. 👑 pic.twitter.com/KbR8aDEXG6— 𝓒𝓱𝓪𝓻𝓵𝓸𝓽𝓽𝓮 (@charlotteukcity) April 9, 2021
"RIP Prince Phillip," wrote another. "what great service you did. You stuck by your wife side for SO long. You weren't perfect by any means but you worked hard for much longer than most people would ever think of and I respected you."prevnext
As a child, one of my favourite memories was Prince Phillip telling me he liked my pigtails. #RIPPrincePhillip pic.twitter.com/WqWuvdLsnK— Sarah Revell (@srevell555) April 9, 2021
"Deep sadness at the passing of His Royal Highness Prince Phillip aged 99," added somebody else. "Thoughts and prayers with Her Majesty the Queen and their family at this time of great sorrow. A life well lived in the service of our Country."prevnext
RIP Prince Philip.— PAULWALES WATP GLASGOW RANGERS 55 IRON MAIDEN 666 (@PaulMer53) April 9, 2021
He was Truly a Character.
Who said it as it was.
Rest in Peace Philip. 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/EMGE1aVK1V
"RIP Sir," tweeted one. "I've had the absolute honour of meeting you a couple of times and am thankful for your amazing service to this country for all these years as an officer and our royal consort."prevnext
#RIPPrincePhillip my condolences to the Royal Family pic.twitter.com/0NIE19dBBr— Haaland2021 (@MattiasArvidss1) April 9, 2021
"I am speechless. I was very found of HRH, an extraordinary gentleman, a man of integrity and respect. May his heart and spirit rest in peace. His journey doesn't end here," added somebody else. "See you on the other side Sir. Watch over your loved ones. You will be deeply missed."prevnext
Your Highness 😔. #RIPPrincePhillip
"He has, quite simply, been my strength and stay all these years, and I, and his whole family, and this and many other countries, owe him a debt greater than he would ever claim, or we shall ever know." pic.twitter.com/o2azmjFiDB— Gem (@Gemified) April 9, 2021
"My condolences to the Queen and her family," tweeted one person. "Doesn't matter who you are, loss of a loved one, especially the one you have shared most of your life with is a huge loss that is difficult to cope with. Big love."prevnext
The last time i got a reply from the Queen and Prince Philip 2018— Lisa Catchpole (@LisaM_Catchpole) April 9, 2021
(I've always sent them a Christmas card) Thinking of the Queen at this sad time ❤ #PrincePhilip #RIPPrincePhillip pic.twitter.com/XLFujiyIpB
"RIP Prince Phillip Duke of Edinburgh,it's a sad day for the country,thanks for all your years of service a being a loving husband to the queen,it showed how in love they both were," wrote another person. "Pure couple goals."prev