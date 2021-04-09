What to Know About Prince Philip's Funeral Arrangements

✖

Funeral plans have yet to be announced for Prince Philip following the death of the Duke of Edinburgh Friday at the age of 99, but things are in motion behind-the-scenes as the royal family aims to honor the life of the late husband of Queen Elizabeth II. Because of his marriage to the queen, Philip would traditionally have a state funeral, including the full ceremony of a military procession to Westminster Abbey, where his casket would lie in state, reported USA Today.

However, a state funeral is unlikely to happen, as The Sunday Times reported in 2013 that Philip said he didn't want the "fuss" of the formal ceremony when he did pass. According to the Times, the last royal family member to lie in state was the Queen Mother after her death in 2002, but both she and Princess Diana, who died in 1997, had ceremonial funerals instead of state.

Because of Philip's service in the British Royal Navy, he would also be eligible for a military funeral, followed by a private service at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor, with a burial possibly at Frogmore Gardens. It's unclear if TV cameras will be chronicle inside the service or simply the ceremony surrounding it. No date or details have been announced yet, and COVID-19 restrictions will play into how many attendees are present at the service.

Sky News royal correspondent Rhiannon Mills noted that the Palace and the family are being very cognizant of encouraging members of the public not to break COVID restrictions as the country mourns Prince Philip's death, setting the "right example," according to Express UK. "On this deeply upsetting day, and when they will be very realistic that people will want to come out and pay their respects, the guidance and what I understand is there is a keenness to makes sure people don't gather in crowds."

The royal family's communication team released a statement Friday morning announcing Philip's death, who was married to the queen for 73 years before his passing. "It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh," the statement reads. "His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss." The flag at the Palace has also been lowered to half-staff.