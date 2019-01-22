Prince Philip Car Accident Victim Claims She Has Not Received Apology Amid His Seatbelt Backlash

One of the women injured in Prince Philip‘s car crash on Jan. 17 said the 97-year-old has not apologized to her yet.

In an interview with the Sunday Mirror, Emma Fairweather, 46, said she has not heard from the royal family yet.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’m lucky to be alive and he hasn’t even said sorry,” the mother of two said. “It has been such a traumatic and painful time and I would have expected more of the Royal Family.”

She continued, “It could have been so much worse. Prince Philip apparently said to a witness that it was the sun that dazzled him but I can’t see how that could be true when it was overcast.”

Fairweather was in the car with her 9-month-old baby and a 28-year-old driver. Both Fairweather and the driver were injured, with Fairweather breaking her wrist. Her baby was in the backseat and uninjured.

“I love the royals but I’ve been ignored and rejected and I’m in a lot of pain,” Fairweather said. “It would mean the world to me if Prince Philip said sorry but I have no idea if he’s sorry at all. What would it have taken for him and the Queen to send me a card and a bunch of flowers?”

Although she understands Queen Elizabeth is busy, she hoped the royal family would call her. Instead, she only received a call from a police family liaison.

“The message he passed on didn’t even make sense. He said, ‘The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh would like to be remembered to you.’ That’s not an apology or even a well-wish,” Fairweather said. “I thought I’d at least have got a note and maybe some flowers but I’ve heard nothing. The police haven’t given me any emotional support either.”

Fairweather said the accident happened after a very difficult 2018, in which she lost her job and her marriage ended. She hoped 2019 would be different, and was just going out for a coffee with a friend when the accident happened.

After the crash, Fairweather said others at the scene told Prince Philip not to apologize to her in person, which left her “very confused.”

Fairweather said she would still accept Philip’s apology. “I still love him and the Queen. No one can change my views on that,” she told the Mirror.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson told the Mirror, “A full message of support was sent to both the driver and the passenger.”

On Jan. 17, Prince Philip was behind the wheel of a new Land Rover and pulling out of the royal family’s Sandringham estate when he collided with a Kia, being driven by Fairweather’s friend. Philip was taken to a hospital as a precautionary measure, but was not injured.

Two days after the crash, a photo of Philip behind the wheel of another car without wearing a seatbelt was published. A palace spokesperson would not comment, but Norfolk Police said they are “aware of the photograph.”

“Suitable words of advice has been given to the driver,” police told PEOPLE. “This is in line with our standard response when being made aware of, or receiving such images showing this type of offense.”

A police spokesperson also confirmed that Philip, who has retired from official royal engagements, passed an eyesight test Saturday morning.

“We can confirm a Norfolk Police officer carried out an eyesight test on the morning of Saturday 19th of January with the driver of the Land Rover who successfully passed,” the spokesperson said. “The collision investigation is ongoing and no further details will be released at this time.”

Photo credit: Getty Images