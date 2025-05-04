Prince Harry Says King Charles ‘Won’t Speak to Me’: ‘I Don’t Know How Much Longer My Father Has’

Prince Harry’s feud with the rest of the British royal family doesn’t seem to be ending anytime soon.

During a recent interview with the BBC, Harry spoke about losing his appeal over security while staying in the United Kingdom. The conversation turned to the prince’s relationships with his family, specifically, his father, King Charles III, whom Harry would “love” to reconcile with.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I would love reconciliation with my family. There’s no point in continuing to fight anymore,” Harry said, per PEOPLE. He went on to reference his father’s cancer battle, saying, “Life is precious. I don’t know how much longer my father has.”

Despite wanting to reconcile, it does not appear that his family is on the same page. Harry claimed that his calls to Charles have gone unanswered, telling the BBC, “He won’t speak to me because of this security stuff, but it would be nice to reconcile.”

In terms of “this security stuff,” the Duke of Sussex said that it “could be resolved” by Charles. However, the royal family has denied that the King has the ability to interfere in the matter. Harry has been fighting to have his state-funded United Kingdom security reinstated while he is in the country. He has even offered to pay the costs associated with the security, but has been denied.

This battle over security has coincided with Harry’s strife with the rest of his family. This issue reached a fever pitch in 2020 when he and his wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, stepped down from their roles as senior working members of the royal family. Since then, Harry and Meghan have relocated to California, where they reside with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.