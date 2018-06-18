Prince Harry Saves Meghan Markle From Falling at Royal Family Wedding

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended Princess Diana’s niece Celia McCorquodale’s wedding over the weekend, with the newly minted Duke of Sussex doing his party to steady his wife as the Duchess nearly took a tumble heading into the church.

The couple was heading into St. Andrew and St. Mary’s Church in Stoke Rochford, Lincolnshire when Markle appeared to get her heel stuck in the grass, causing her to stumble briefly.

Videos by PopCulture.com

As Harry had hold of his wife’s hand, he quickly helped steady her, and the pair continued on the path.

Newlywed Meghan almost takes a tumble as royals descend on Lincolnshire for the wedding of Diana’s niece https://t.co/yA6oXDGN5j pic.twitter.com/7QbP22JsyE — Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) June 17, 2018

Both Harry and Markle were dressed in traditional English wedding attire, with the Duchess donning a blue-and-white floral print long-sleeve Oscar de La Renta dress, accessorizing with a coordinating white fascinator and white heels. Markle’s dress retails for $5,490.

The duo even coordinated their ensembles, with Harry accenting his three-piece suit with a sky blue tie.

McCorquodale tied the knot with George Woodhouse on Saturday, nearly one month after attending Markle and Harry’s royal wedding. The bride included her late aunt on the day by sporting the Spencer Tiara, which Diana wore at her own 1981 wedding to Prince Charles.

The tiara has also been worn by multiple women in Diana’s family on their wedding days, including her two sisters, the Mirror reports.

McCorquodale, who bears a striking resemblance to her late aunt, chose a lace-bodiced dress with a full tulle skirt, diamond drop earrings and a bouquet of white flowers.

The bride arrived at the wedding in a vintage 1910 Rolls Royce Silver Ghost and walked into the church with her father, Neil McCorquodale.

Also on hand were Diana’s sisters, mother-of-the-bride Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Lady Jane Fellows, who performed a reading at Harry and Markle’s wedding, as well as Diana’s brother, Earl Charles Spencer, and his wife, Karen.

Diana’s niece and nephew, Lady Kitty Spencer and her brother Louis Spencer, also attended the event.

The Daily Mail shares that the ceremony lasted around 45 minutes and guests were then invited to a reception at the bride’s parents’ nearby home.

Photo Credit: Getty / Chris Jackson