Prince Harry Reveals His Final Words to Queen Elizabeth

Prince Harry has revealed the final words he said to his grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth, when he arrived at her bedside hours after her passing in September. In a new Page Six excerpt from his upcoming memoir, Spare, Harry says he whispered to his grandmother on her deathbed that he "hoped she would be happy" and that she would be with her husband, Prince Philip, who had died the previous year at age 99.

The Duke of Sussex also told the late monarch he "admired her for having fulfilled her duties until the very end," referencing the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations over the summer that she attended. After leaving his grandmother's room at Balmoral, Harry revealed that he called wife Meghan Markle to tell her he had arrived safely.

Harry rushed to his grandmother's side when he reportedly heard through the media that her health was failing her, as he and Markle had been in Germany promoting the Invictus Games. Unfortunately, Harry arrived too late and was not able to see Queen Elizabeth before she passed away at 96 years old.

Prince Harry and Markle did both attend the traditional 10-day period of mourning for the Queen, reuniting with his brother, Prince William, and his wife, Kate Middleton, for the first time since March of that year while paying tribute to the late monarch. There has been tension between Prince Harry and his brother since Harry and Markle decided to step back from the royal family, and there's no shortage of bad blood being spilled in the royal's upcoming tell-all.

In Spare, which debuts Jan. 10, Harry claims his brother physically attacked him after they got into an argument over Markle, calling William his "beloved brother and archnemesis" and alleging that the Prince and Princess of Wales were involved in his widely-condemned choice to wear a Nazi uniform to a 2005 costume party. Harry also didn't hold back when it came to his father, King Charles III, saying in the book that he told his mother, Princess Diana, on the day of Harry's birth, "Now you've given me an heir and a spare – my work is done."