Prince Harry Reportedly Learned of Queen Elizabeth's Death From Reports, Not Royal Family

On Sept. 8, the world learned that Queen Elizabeth II had died. According to a new report from Page Six, her grandson, Prince Harry, learned at the same time as everyone else. The publication noted that Harry did attempt to reach the Queen's bedside before she passed away, but that he reportedly learned of her death by reading online reports.

According to a Buckingham Palace insider, who is referred to as being "highly placed," Harry's father, Charles, called him to Scotland on the morning of Sept. 8. But, another source claimed that no one from the royal family or any courtiers actually told Harry that his grandmother passed away. He reportedly learned of Queen Elizabeth's death when he landed in Scotland in the afternoon.

Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, were in the United Kingdom at the time for an event when they reportedly learned of the Queen's failing health. Despite the fact that their relationship with the British royal family has been strained in recent years, they did put on a united front in the Queen's honor. They subsequently stayed in the country for the late monarch's funeral services and greeted mourners alongside William and Catherine, the Prince and Princess of Wales, at Windsor Castle. The Queen was laid to rest on Monday at Westminster Abbey, 11 days after she died at the age of 96.

Days after Elizabeth died, Harry issued a statement on his website, Archwell.com. His message began, "In celebrating the life of my grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen-and in mourning her loss-we are all reminded of the guiding compass she was to so many in her commitment to service and duty. She was globally admired and respected. Her unwavering grace and dignity remained true throughout her life and now her everlasting legacy." The Duke of Sussex continued, "Let us echo the words she spoke after the passing of her husband, Prince Philip, words which can bring comfort to all of us now: 'Life, of course, consists of final partings as well as first meetings.'"

Elsewhere in his statement, he brought up some of his fondest memories of his late grandmother. Harry wrote, "Granny, while this final parting brings us great sadness, I am forever grateful for all of our first meetings – from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my Commander-in-Chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren. I cherish these times shared with you, and the many other special moments in between."