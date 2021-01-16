Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Reunite With Queen Elizabeth for the First Time Since Royal Exit

✖

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are set to meet up with Queen Elizabeth for the first time since stepping down from their royal titles in March 2020. The sweet pair, who are now living in the Suits actress's hometown of Los Angeles, California, are anticipated to return for the Queen's 95th birthday, as well as, the Trooping the Colour parade coming up in June.

This will be the first time Harry and Markle will be around Harry's family since they officially stepped down from being the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Since the events are both an official engagement and a family celebration, the two are expected to be in attendance. An insider who spoke with The Sunday Times has detailed that the family hope to celebrate as normal this year, except with COVID-19 guidelines in place. However, everyone will have to wait until it's closer to time before anything can be firmly determined.

If the annual celebration takes place as usual, this will be the first major national celebration since the pandemic struck the globe. The couple also hasn't attended a royal event since their last month as the Duke and Duchess when they were with Prince William and wife Kate Middleton at the Westminster Abbey Commonwealth service.

Just before they stepped down, and since the couple said "I do," rumors that there was rift between the brothers and their wives was stirring. While nothing was ever confirmed, several insiders came forward and mentioned that there was definitely some sort of family feud going on. However, now that they've had some time apart, the brothers may be repairing their relationship — virtually, of course.

"There were phone and video calls over the Christmas and New Year holiday and the Sussexes sent presents to the Cambridges and vice versa," royal reporter Katie Nichall told Entertainment Tonight via Us Weekly. "It was an opportunity in an otherwise very busy and chaotic year for both of the families to come together and connect, albeit virtually."

She continued with, "Things are a lot better between William and Harry. If you go back a year at this stage, these brothers were barely on talking terms. When William went to the Sandringham Summit [where the queen, Prince Charles and William discussed Harry and Meghan's exit], he was so angry with his brother. He couldn't even face going to that lunch with the queen. He only went for the meetings, such was his frustration and feeling of disappointment about what his brother had done and how Harry was handling the situation."