Prince Harry Mentions Wife Meghan Markle and Baby Archie in Sweet New Post Ahead of Africa Tour

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to embark on a trip to Africa with their son, Archie Harrison, at the end of September, and Harry took to Instagram ahead of the adventure to share what he’s looking forward to.

A post shared on Harry and Markle’s Instagram page over the weekend featured a grid of photos of African residents, scenery and wildlife alongside a quote from Harry, who shared that he “can’t wait” to introduce Markle and Archie to their destination.

“In just a few weeks our family will be taking its first official tour to Africa, a region of the world that over the past two decades has been a second home to me,” he shared. “Our team has helped create a meaningful programme that we’re so excited to share with you. On a personal note, I can’t wait to introduce my wife and son to South Africa! We’ll see all of you very soon.”

In addition, the caption offered some news on the Duke and Duchess’ itinerary, sharing that the family will first travel to South Africa before Harry visits Malawi, Angola and Botswana.

The account also touched on the charities the Duke and Duchess are spotlighting for the month of September, continuing the royal couple’s tradition of changing the Instagram accounts they follow each month to highlight causes they are passionate about.

“Our monthly social awareness approach follows key accounts that inspire us and highlight those working towards positive change,” the caption read. “As a lead up to the tour, for the month of September, we wish to celebrate the beauty of this wonderful continent as a whole: from local organisations working hard to better the environment, to the young leaders paving the way for a better future for the Commonwealth and beyond. These selected groups are a small representation of the incredible work being done in Africa today from countless people, local communities and organisations.”

Some of September’s highlighted organizations include The Halo Trust, the Nelson Mandela Foundation, Painted Wolf Conservancy, the African Parks Network and more.

Harry and Markle have previously traveled to Africa together multiple times, including a trip to Botswana just a few months after they first met. They have supported numerous charities across the continent and have done conservation work during their trips there.

