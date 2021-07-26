✖

Almost two months after the birth of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor has been officially added to the royal family's line of succession online. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their first daughter in June, but only now has been added as eighth in line to the throne to the official website listing.

Lilibet is now added to the section of the royals' website explaining the rules of succession and detailing the first 23 people in line for the crown. Lilibet comes in right after big brother Archie and bumps her great uncle Prince Andrew down to ninth place. Despite the high ranking at the moment, Harry, Archie and Lilibet's positions would fall significantly if Prince William's children, George, Charlotte and Louis, have their own children and grandchildren.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their second child on June 4 at 11:40 a.m. at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, California. Lilibet's name is a tribute to her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, whose nickname is well-known among close family, as well as her late grandmother Princess Diana. Harry and Markle have been raising their two children in California after stepping back from their royal duties last year amid tensions in the family surrounding what Markle has characterized as a lack of support from those closest to her after stepping into the global spotlight.

Harry plans on telling his side of the story in an upcoming memoir scheduled to be published in 2022, the proceeds of which will be donated to charity. "I'm writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become," the royal said in a statement last week upon announcing the project. "I've worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story — the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned — I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think."

The 36-year-old royal promised to tell the full truth of his unusual life in the upcoming book. "I'm deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I've learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that's accurate and wholly truthful," he continued.