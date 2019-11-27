Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Share Never-Before-Seen Wedding Photo on Engagement Anniversary

Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle have taken to Instagram to share a few photos, including a never-before-seen engagement image, with their followers to celebrate the anniversary of their engagement. In the three photos posted to their joint account, viewers can see an image of the two the day they made the announcement, followed by a candid snapshot taken on their wedding day, before ending with a sweet photo of the pair and their son, Archie.

Needless to say, fans loved every bit of it. One follower wrote, “Love you both! Congratulations [heart emoji].”

Someone else posted, “Wishing you many more wonderful years together [heart emoji].”

The happy couple held their engagement announcement photo call in the Sunken Gardens, which happened to be one of Princess Diana‘s favorite places. Harry said he was “thrilled” to hold it there when asked, and Markle echoed saying she was “so happy” they could do it there as well.

Since saying “I do” on May 19, 2018, the couple have not only done things their own way, but they’ve become the center of public scrutiny as well. Because of that, they’re doing things a little different this year for the holidays. They’ll not only be taking some much needed time off, 6 weeks to be exact, but they’re also celebrating Christmas this year outside of the royal premises.

“The duke and duchess have a full schedule of engagements and commitments until mid-November, after which they will be taking some much-needed family time,” once insider told PEOPLE.

The two will also be opting out of the family’s famous walk to church Christmas morning.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are looking forward to extended family time towards the end of this month,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement on Wednesday. “Having spent the last two Christmases at Sandringham, Their Royal Highness will spend the holiday this year, as a new family, with the Duchess’ mother Doria Ragland. This decision is in line with precedent set previously by other members of the Royal Family, and has the support of Her Majesty The Queen.”