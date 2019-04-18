Prince Harry and Meghan Markle: All the Royal Rules They’ve Broken During Their Pregnancy

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are just weeks away from welcoming their first child, and it was clear throughout Markle’s pregnancy that the Duchess of Sussex is doing things their own way.

After tying the knot in May 2018, Markle’s pregnancy was announced in October, just after the royal couple had touched down in Australia for their first royal tour together. During Markle’s pregnancy, the couple traveled to multiple countries, including a royal tour of the commonwealth, meeting fans around the globe who offered them plenty of congratulations, as well as a few gifts for baby Sussex.

Read on for a few ways Markle has paved a different path during her pregnancy.

The Travel

Pregnant royals don’t typically take overseas trips, but Markle did just that multiple times throughout her pregnancy. She did it first when she and Harry were on their royal tour in Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga. The second time was when she traveled to the Big Apple for her baby shower.

The Fashion

Markle has stayed true to her classic-yet-modern style as her baby bump has grown, often choosing body-conscious looks that show off her bump. There have also been multiple instances during where the Duchess has worn open-toed shoes, something royals don’t usually do. She’s also stepped out with dark nail polish, another rumored royal no-no.

The Shower

In February, Markle’s close friend Serena Williams co-hosted a baby shower for her in New York City, with several of Markle’s famous friends attending including Amal Clooney and Gayle King. According to Us Weekly, the Duchess was told that her bash wasn’t exactly in line with royal tradition.

“Meghan is still struggling with the press in London. She was made aware that Kensington Palace and the royal family, that’s not the way they do it with a big, flashy baby shower like the one she had in NYC,” a source said.

The Hospital

Markle will reportedly not be giving birth in the Lindo Wing of St. Mary’s Hospital, which is where Princess Anne, Princess Diana and Kate Middleton all welcomed their children before posing for photographers on the hospital steps. Instead, Markle and Harry are rumored to have chosen a hospital closer to their new home of Frogmore Cottage, though it’s also possible that Markle is opting for a home birth.

The Delivery Team

Markle will reportedly break royal tradition by choosing not to use Queen Elizabeth’s delivery team, with the Daily Mail reporting that the Duchess has selected her own team to assist with the birth.

“Meghan said she doesn’t want the men in suits. She was adamant that she wanted her own people. It did leave a few of us a little baffled,” one source said, though a Markle source added, “No one has thought anything of [her decision] because it really is ever so personal.”

The First Photo

It was recently confirmed in a statement from the palace that Markle and Harry will wait to introduce their child to the world and will announce their new addition when they are ready, a major departure from most royal parents.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very grateful for the goodwill they have received from people throughout the United Kingdom and around the world as they prepare to welcome their baby,” the statement read. “Their Royal Highnesses have taken a personal decision to keep the plans around the arrival of their baby private. The Duke and Duchess look forward to sharing the exciting news with everyone once they have had an opportunity to celebrate privately as a new family.”

