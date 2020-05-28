Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Report Multiple Drone Flybys, Allegedly Growing Worried

It seems as though Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will be hiring their own security team after a number of drone incidents at their Los Angeles home. Since the two moved to the United States after stepping down as senior royals, they've had the luxury of doing things on their own, but not without a dangerous cost. Reports of drones hovering as low as 20 feet above their southern California home have been reported a number of times, and now it's being reported that a close friend is coming forward in their defense.

"They are not asking for any special treatment, and have not received any," the source told ET, after detailing that drones have flown above their home May 9, 19, 20, 21 and 25. A representative for the Los Angeles Police Department did confirm to the outlet that they had drone violations in the area in which the couple live in. Although the drones are believed to have been operated by paparazzi, Markle and Harry aren't taking any chances. "They see these drones coming in at them, and they guess that they are being operated by photographers, but they can't just assume that. Meghan received racist death threats at the time of her wedding, so the terror threat is very real for them," their friend added.

Since their move, the couple has been fully independent, receiving no funding as royals would. Since these incidents, and a number of other paparazzi encounters that have caused dangers on the roads, the couple is now ready to hire their own security team."But aside from that, imagine if you were in their shoes facing that, how that would feel? To have drones buzzing around 20 feet above your head when you are trying to play with your son?" the insider said. "It's like people forget they are real people. But this is a real family. They are not asking for any special treatment; they are just asking for the safety and security we all expect in our own homes to be respected." When the two were professionally considered royals, they did not do their own driving, but since moving to the states, that's been a different story for the new parents. However, on a few occasions when they've been spotted by paparazzi, things have gotten dangerous.

"They were out driving in the last month in Los Angeles and were noticed by paparazzi," the source said. "They were then tailed, followed, and closed by two cars, which were being driven very erratically. When they parked up, one of the cars following them, which had been in an outer lane, cut across two lanes of traffic to park themselves. The photographer's car was five metres away from causing a T-bone crash. It was incredibly dangerous, shocking and scary." The insider added how terrified both Markle and Harry were, especially considering what happened to Harry's mother years ago, Prince Diana. "Protecting their family is their top concern," the source concluded.