Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Reportedly Considering Move to Canada

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could reportedly be relocating across the pond permanently. The royal couple is considering making the move to Canada, according to an Us Weekly source. “Meghan and Harry have considered moving to Canada, as it’s part of the Commonwealth,” the source said, further adding that the move “is an option” and that “Meghan and Harry are considering it for the future.”

The couple did move recently, although it wasn’t nearly as dramatic as relocating to North America would be. They moved into the Frogmore Cottage in April to have a quieter, more rural space to raise their new baby. It’s located about 25 miles outside of London and was built in 1801, although the home underwent extensive renovations to make it move-in ready for the Prince and Duchess.

“Harry and Meghan are very happy with how the cottage turned out. They are looking forward to really starting their lives together on their own,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. Markle seems to especially enjoy it. “She really likes living in Windsor,” the source said. “It’s much less complicated to have friends visit and feels less claustrophobic than Kensington Palace.”

A move out of Europe altogether could be under consideration for them after their recent spats with the British tabloids. Prince Harry filed a lawsuit against The Sun and The Daily Mirror for allegedly hacking his phone. He also filed a lawsuit against The Daily Mail for publishing a letter Markle wrote to her father.

A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace said the court filing is “regarding the illegal interception of voicemail messages.” News Group Newspapers, which owns the publications, said, “We confirm that a claim has been issued by the Duke of Sussex. We have no further comment to make at the current time.”

The couple was also in the news last month after a petition was filed by citizens to have them stripped of their royal titles. “As residents of Brighton and Hove we call on Brighton and Hove Council to not refer to these individuals by such titles which we believe to be entirely non democratic and symbolic of the oppression of the general public by the wealthy elite,” the petition reads.

Because it received more than 1,250 signatures, the city council in which it was filed was legally obligated to consider it. It was merely a formality, however. Only the Queen has the ability to strip them over their Duke and Duchess titles.