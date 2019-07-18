Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Face Criticism Over Name of New Foundation

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have decided to go their own way, breaking from the charity organization they once shared with Prince William and Kate Middleton. The decision was met with much criticism, and the controversy didn’t end there. However, now the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are being criticized for the name they’ve given to their own foundation, according to Fox News.

The couple announced on Wednesday that they’d be calling it, “Sussex Royal The Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex,” The Sun reporter Emily Andrews shared on Twitter. It’ll be called “Sussex Royal” for short.

“Surprised she hasn’t got highness in there somewhere like ‘ her royal highness of Dumbarton highness royal highness sussex highness royal foundation’,” one critic tweeted.

Exclusive: #Harry & #Meghan’s new foundation will be called “Sussex Royal” (full title “Sussex Royal The Foundation of the D&D of Sussex). Its 4 directors are the Sussexes, PR guru Sara Latham & former Royal Foundation staffer Natalie Campbell, who will be the new director. pic.twitter.com/604czSjQEw — Emily Andrews (@byEmilyAndrews) July 17, 2019

“Terrible name for a terrible couple,” another tweeted, adding a thumbs down emoji.

“Does this mean they’ve copyrighted ‘Sussex Royal’ (I ask because of that mini debacle over the twitter handle)?” a third tweeted.

Some people are said to be “shocked” by the name choice, according to The Sun. An insider told the outlet the decision is rooted in branding.

“The new name is all about Harry and Meghan building their brand and doing it their way. But the name is a little surprising as we were expecting something a bit more traditional,’ a royal source told The Sun.

“Quite apt as Jersey Royals are now over prices and tasteless,” a royal critic commented on The Sun story, referencing a specific type of potato native to part of the United Kingdom.

Per The Sun, the official registration was made at Companies House on July 1. The date would have marked Prince Harry‘s late mom Princess Diana’s birthday if she were still alive.

Prince Harry, 34, and Markle announced several months ago that they planned to separate the charity foundation. An insider described the move as a “natural progression,” which followed the royal couples’ April decision to divide their joint Kensington Palace “court” by establishing two different offices, also known as households.

Natalie Campbell, who was officially announced as the director of Harry and Markle’s foundation on Wednesday, was said to be helping them establish what they wanted the foundation to focus on.

The duke and duchess are said to be planning their first royal tour with their son Archie this fall — sometime in mid-September. The couple will travel to South Africa together before Harry heads for Malawi, Angola and Botswana on his own.