Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Christmas Card Reveals Stunning New Photo From Wedding Day

Christmas cards are often a time for families to look back on the year behind them, and in the case of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, 2018 was certainly a milestone, with the couple getting married in May.

Thanks to Kensington Palace, fans got a peek at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Christmas card this year, which features an as-yet-unseen photo of the pair’s wedding day.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Naturally, the shot is gorgeous, and finds the newlyweds at their evening reception at Frogmore House. The photograph is taken from the back and sees Markle and Harry standing with their arms around each other, Harry holding his wife’s hand as they gaze at a spectacular fireworks display in front of them.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are delighted to share a new photograph from their Wedding Reception at Frogmore House on 19th May. The photograph, which features on Their Royal Highnesses’ Christmas card, was taken by photographer Chris Allerton. pic.twitter.com/PQPUuRwnIj — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 14, 2018

The shot was taken by photographer Chris Allerton and is another adorable glimpse into the couple’s big day, which also happened to be one of the most talked-about events of the year.

Next year, Markle and Harry’s Christmas card will likely include a snap of the two with their first child, who is set to arrive in the spring.

In addition to Markle and Harry’s card, the palace also shared a snap from Prince William and Kate Middleton‘s Christmas card, with their shot featuring the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge along with their three children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, who was born in April.

The snap finds the family happily lounging in a tree, with George and Charlotte smiling alongside their dad and Middleton cradling Louis in her arms.

That photograph was taken by Matt Porteous at Amner Hall and features four out of five members of the family wearing sweaters over collared shirts. George is also wearing pants, a notable departure from his usual uniform of crisp shorts.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are pleased to share a new photograph of their family. The photograph, taken by Matt Porteous, shows The Duke and Duchess with their three children at Anmer Hall, and features on Their Royal Highnesses’ Christmas card this year. pic.twitter.com/6XqCMlhLi8 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 14, 2018

The two royal families will spend Christmas together this year at the Queen’s estate in Sandringham, with the celebration set to include the royals’ annual walkabout.

Photo Credit: Getty / WPA Pool