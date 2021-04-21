How Meghan Markle and Archie Connected With Queen Elizabeth Ahead of Prince Philip's Funeral

✖

Although Meghan Markle was unable to attend Prince Philip's funeral, she was able to connect with Queen Elizabeth ahead of the ceremony. Sources close to the couple say it was incredibly hard for Prince Harry to leave his wife and son, Archie, and unborn child behind in California, however, the actress has assured her husband that they are fine. Knowing this would be a difficult trip for Harry, considering he hasn't been back in the U.K. for at least year, she insisted he support his family with a hope that bonds will be mended.

"Meghan spoke with Harry before his grandfather's funeral," a source revealed to PEOPLE. "Meghan and Archie also spoke with the Queen earlier this week." Before his grandfather's passing, the prince did admit that his grandparents were kept in the loop about their life in the United States because they would all Zoom together. "Both my grandparents do Zoom," he told James Corden at the time. "They've seen Archie running around."

When Harry arrived back in the U.K. he was housed at Frogmore Cottage, which is a place that he and Markle still have as a base in his hometown. He was forced to quarantine there until he received the all-clear to move forward and safely move about. "Meghan and Harry have been in touch every day," the source detailed. "She knows the trip to England has been difficult for Harry. He didn't want to leave Meghan and Archie alone. Meghan has insisted to him every day though that they are fine. She hasn't wanted him to worry."

While it wasn't safe for Markle to travel due to restrictions from her doctor as she's expecting soon, one source did say she left it up to Harry on whether he wanted her to go with or not. However, the couple are rumored to have come to an agreement that it was best for him to travel alone considering the tense emotions that are already running high since their interview with Oprah Winfrey. Markle also wanted Harry to bond with his family as they all mourn the loss of Prince Philip.

"It's been a very difficult time," another insider said. "The Duke was the head of the family, and if there were any time they were going to come together, it's now." Onlookers were pleased to see both Harry and his brother Prince William walking side-by-side along with Kate Middleton. Although the two brother's sat apart during the funeral service, they were seen chatting and walking together thereafter.