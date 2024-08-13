Prince Harry Is 'Bored' of Life in US With Wife Meghan Markle, Royal Expert Claims

Royal expert Tom Quinn claims that Prince Harry is "bored" with the U.S., and "misses his old life" among the royal family. In a new interview with The Mirror, Quinn said that Prince Harry's royal upbringing left him unprepared for life in the U.S. – even among the entertainment elites in Los Angeles. Quinn did not specify where he got this information, so it's unclear if he has one or more sources close to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

"He is trained from birth to do one thing only – to be a Royal and he has thrown that away," Quinn said. His one hundred percent support for his wife and her business ventures has never wavered but he doesn't really have very much to do on a day-to-day basis. After he's taken the dog for a walk and maybe gone for a drive, he has nothing to do other than support Meghan."

Quinn believes that Prince Harry's uncertain standing with his family is also contributing to his attitude change. He said: "When it comes to his relatives in the UK, he is hugely conflicted. He is upset that he's out in the cold more than ever and is beginning to think that his endless demands for apologies will have to be put on the back burner if some kind of truce is ever to be achieved. He wants a truce partly for selfish reasons – he's finally realised that he needs to continue being some kind of a Royal if the United States is to continue to be interested in him."

Prince Harry has publicly said that he wants apologies from his brother Prince William and his father King Charles III for the way Markle was treated during their brief tenure in the U.K. together, while official responses from the royals have been scarce. Meanwhile, meetings between them have generally fallen through – Prince Harry left immediately after his father's coronation without staying to celebrate, and earlier this summer the king canceled their planned meeting when Prince Harry was passing through the U.K. on business. Other than that, he has only visited his home country for the funerals of his grandparents, Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth II, and for a brief visit with the king after he announced his cancer diagnosis.

Prince Harry has not commented on Quinn's new claims, but he did tell his story in his own words in his memoir Spare. There, he wrote that Markle would not have been allowed to work as a member of the royal family, meaning they had little choice but to move back to the U.S. and return to Markle's career in entertainment. The king has not responded publicly to this accusation.