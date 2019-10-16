Prince Harry Confirms Baby Archie Is a Redhead

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared new details about their 5-month-old son, Archie, at the WellChild Awards in London this week. The royal couple was talking to award recipient Milly Sutherland, 11, and her mother Angela at a reception for winners at the Royal Lancaster hotel when Harry revealed his son’s hair color. The verdict: definitely red.

The mom and daughter asked Harry and Markle if Archie is a redhead. Angela reported their answer back to Hello! Magazine: “Meghan said he has and Harry said he definitely is, you can see it in his eyebrows. Harry said he’d had no hair for five months, but Meghan told him she had taken him to the playgroup and she said there were other children there with the same amount of hair or even less.” Markle also said that she “just took Archie for his first [playgroup] class. It was a lot of fun. He loved it.”

Miley told Harry that she is going to be in a production of Aladdin. “You could be the genie. I’ll paint you blue,” she said to him. So I’ll be blue with ginger hair – that’ll look nice!” Harry joked.

Sutherland was being honored with the award for helping to care for her sister, Sophie, who passed away last year from Aicardi Syndrome. “It’s amazing,” Angela said after meeting the royals. “It’s quite emotional because we lost my daughter last year. Milly has spent most of her life massively missing out and it’s all about her now.”

During the ceremony, Harry was overcome with emotion while making his speech. “Every year, they never fail to surprise and inspire me, but this year it resonates in a different way because now I’m a father,” he said, talking about the award recipients, and fighting back tears.

“Last year, when my wife and I attended, we knew that we were expecting our first child. No one else did at the time, but we did. I remember squeezing Meghan’s hand so tight during the awards and both of us were thinking what it would be like to be parents one day, and more so, what it would be like to do everything we could to protect and help our child should they be born with immediate challenges or become unwell over time.”