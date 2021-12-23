How Meghan Markle Could Be Involved in Prince Andrew Sexual Abuse Lawsuit

Attorneys representing Virginia Roberts Giuffre, the woman filing a suit against Prince Andrew, say Meghan Markle could potentially be called in to speak on the behavior of the Royal family in Prince Andrew’s upcoming sexual abuse lawsuit. The attorney tells The Daily Beast it’s because “she is somebody we can count on to tell the truth.”

“One; she is in the U.S. so we have jurisdiction over her. Two; she is somebody who obviously, at least for a period of time, was a close associate of Prince Andrew and hence is in a position to perhaps have seen what he did, and perhaps if not to have seen what he did to have heard people talk about it. Because of her past association with him, she may very well have important knowledge, and will certainly have some knowledge,” David Boiles revealed to the outlet. “Three; she is somebody who we can count on to tell the truth. She checks all three boxes.”

Prince Andrew’s legal team has filed a motion to dismiss the suit, which should be heard on Jan. 4. But, if the case goes on, then both parties will have to give a videotaped deposition and answer various questions from interrogators. “Andrew will be forced to give evidence under oath” as part of that process, Boies said, making sure to add, “He has no way of escaping that.”

“We would likely take one or two depositions of people close to Andrew who would have knowledge of his actions. That might include his ex-wife. It could possibly be his brother,” Boie continued, saying that as many as 10 to 12 third parties could be deposed. Anyone close to the prince could be fair game to be deposed for questioning. Though, the Queen is pretty much off limits. “I don’t think, out of respect and deference, and her age, we would seek to depose the queen. I don’t think she is going to have any knowledge that other people don’t have. I think that he is unlikely to have spoken as freely to his mother about some of this stuff as he might have to his contemporaries, or his ex-wife.”

“We wouldn’t take a lot of those depositions,” Boie said. “It would just be to see whether there are people close to [Andrew] who have relevant knowledge.”

The attorney is looking very closely at Markle, who is an American resident living in the U.S. with her husband, Prince Harry. However, he emphasizes that a firm decision has not been made. She also may not be alone in the deposition as the attorney could also call on Prince Harry, but that’s highly unlikely. “He would also be available for deposition as he is in the United States and subject to the jurisdiction of the U.S. courts. But my guess is that we will probably only have the opportunity to take 10 to 12 depositions so we have got to be careful about who we notice. We would not depose both Harry and Meghan, because we would not have the number of depositions to do that.”