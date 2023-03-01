Prince Harry Answers Stephen Colbert's Burning Questions in Surprise Late-Night Appearance

Prince Harry is opening up about everything from his favorite scent to what he thinks will happen when he dies. The Duke of Sussex became the latest celeb take on the Colbert Questionert during a surprise appearance on Tuesday's episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, sitting down with the late-night host a month after their conversation about his memoir, Spare.

In the prerecorded segment, Harry answered host Stephen Colbert's 15 questions previously asked to A-Listers including Michelle Obama and Cate Blanchett. The royal kept things simple when asked about his favorite sandwich, describing a "cheese and ham toastie with dijon mustard on top" in a "toastie machine" to Colbert. When the host asked if that was "like a panini press," Prince Harry answered, "I have to be sort of careful with these questions because the Americanisms to the British-isms, it's very different. Got me and my wife into a little trouble at the beginning of our relationship."

Harry's wife, Meghan Markle, was mentioned again when it came to Harry's favorite smell, to which he answered simply, "My wife," much to the audience's pleasure. The royal spoke off the cuff when it came to revealing the "ripped boxer shorts" he should probably ditch and how he's most afraid of snakes. "I don't like sharks, but at least they're contained to the ocean," he explained. "Snakes can get anywhere." Harry had a different take on the animal kingdom when it comes to his thoughts on what happens after death, answering that he believed in reincarnation and hoped to come back as an elephant.

It's been a chaotic past few years for the royal, who announced in 2021 that he and Markle would be leaving their royal roles behind and moving to the U.S. permanently, but the Duke of Sussex seemed hopeful for the future, answering for the five words that best describe the rest of his life, "Freedom, happiness, clarity, space, love."

Harry's latest appearance on The Late Show was far less serious than his discussion with Colbert in January surrounding his memoir Spare. During that conversation, the royal said the rift between he and his brother, Prince William, would not have happened if their mother, Princess Diana, hadn't died in 1997 in a tragic car crash. "If your mother were still alive, do you ever think about how she might handle this moment?" Colbert asked Harry at the time of his brother, to which the Duke replied, "We wouldn't have got to this moment." He continued, "It's impossible to say where we would be now – where those relationships would be now – but there is no way that the distance between my brother and I would be the same."