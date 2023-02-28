Prince Harry Set to Live Stream 'Intimate Conversation' With Trauma Doctor

Royal admirers can expect even more revelations from Prince Harry this Saturday when he hosts a live-stream discussion with Dr. Gabor Maté. Maté is considered an expert in the field of treating psychological trauma, and Prince Harry has been dedicated to that topic since his time in the British military. The intent of the stream is reportedly to create an open dialogue about mental health, though many are already speculating about what the prince might share about his own personal experience.

Prince Harry and Maté's discussion will begin at 12 p.m. ET on Saturday, March 4. It is a virtual event only, with tickets available here on Prince Harry's website. The stream will be hosted on Vimeo, and it will not be recorded or uploaded elsewhere later. Ticket prices vary widely for a global audience, but in the U.S. the price is $33.09 and it includes a hardcover copy of Prince Harry's memoir Spare shipped to your home.

Join us on Saturday, March 4th for a virtual live conversation between Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex and Dr. Gabor Maté, renowned speaker and author of THE MYTH OF NORMAL: TRAUMA, ILLNESS, AND HEALING IN A TOXIC CULTURE. pic.twitter.com/F06gT630Bz — Dr. Gabor Maté (@DrGaborMate) February 25, 2023

This live stream is tied to Prince Harry's book, published by Penguin Random House last month, but it also promotes Maté's book as well. Maté wrote The Myth of Normal: Trauma, Illness, and Healing in a Toxic Culture – a 2022 treatise on how psychological trauma contributes to chronic illness and "general ill health" on both a personal and societal level. A copy of this book can be added to a virtual event ticket optionally, and it is also available in print, digital and audiobook formats wherever books are sold.

The virtual event will reportedly feature an introduction by Barnes & Noble CEO James Daunt and will be followed by a Q&A with the audience. Ticket holders can submit their questions in advance if they buy a ticket before March 1.

Prince Harry and Maté were both published by Penguin Random House and the event is being hosted by a massive book retailer, yet some social media users are already speculating about what other connections the two writers could make. Many have pointed out that Maté's work specializes in childhood development, meaning that he could focus more on Prince Harry's adolescence than his military service. The prince wrote openly about how the loss of his mother at a young age impacted his mental health throughout his life.

Both books are available now in print, digital and audiobook formats. Tickets are available now and the event will only play live on Saturday, March 4 at 12 p.m. ET. Those who cannot attend live should not buy tickets, as no recording will be available afterward.