Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Next Netflix Project Won't Be What You Expect

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's next project big under their Netflix deal is not anything expected. Unlike their popular and controversial six-part docuseries Harry & Meghan, The Sun reports that their next slated release will be "heavily scripted" and lighthearted, a complete departure from the reality they faced during their courtship, engagement, and explosive Megxit. A source connected to the couple told the publication: "They've had enough of being in the spotlight for now."

The couple are set to be executive producers on the project, which is said to be part of the romantic comedy genre. Harry has admitted to being a fan of Friends and the film When Harry Met Sally. The source adds the couple is looking to dish out some "fun" content.

Their docuseries was released in December 2022 and quickly rose within the Top 10 on the streaming platform. Millions of views and op-eds later, it became one of Netflix's most-streamed projects in the streaming giant's history.

Soon after, Harry released his autobiography Spare, selling over 3 million copies in the first week of its release. The book made history as the fastest-selling nonfiction book.

As a result of the docuseries, subsequent interviews, and his memoir, Harry's relationship with the Royals is said to be estranged even more than it was after he and Meghan's relinquishment of their titles and their migration to the U.S.

In the book, Harry detailed how his life changed after his mother, Princess Diana's, 1997 death. He also touched on a sibling rivalry between him and Prince William, which he says only worsened after he began dating Meghan.

Harry has been open about his distrust and disappointment in the British press. He says the press has contributed a great deal to his family strife. Now, he and Meghan are reportedly not invited to his father, King Charles', coronation, which is set to take place on May, 6.