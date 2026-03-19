Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Get Positive Career News Amid Rumors of Netflix Rift

The Prince Harry and Meghan Markle-backed documentary Cookie Queens has found a buyer amid reports of a rift between Netflix and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Variety reported on March 12 that Roadside Attractions has acquired the U.S. rights to Cookie Queens following its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival, and the documentary is expected to premiere in theaters this summer.

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Cookie Queens, directed by Alysa Nahmias, is a “coming-of-age story about the joys, pressures, and tensions woven into one of America’s most cherished rituals: Girl Scout Cookie season.”

“As a former Girl Scout myself, with my mom as my troop leader, I have a personal affinity for this film,” Meghan previously said of her interest in the project. “Alysa’s creative point of view, the edgy yet humanizing tone and tenor of the directing, and the glimpse behind-the-scenes into such a nostalgic and also modern tradition of Girl Scout Cookie season are absolutely irresistible.”

“Cookie Queens shines a light on an iconic American tradition that millions of people recognize but rarely stop to consider,” added Roadside co-presidents Eric d’Arbeloff and Howard Cohen in a statement to Variety. “Alysa’s funny and deeply affecting portrait of these girls and their families had Sundance audiences cheering and stayed with us long after the credits rolled. We’re excited to share it with a broad audience in theaters soon.”

News of Cookie Queens‘ purchase came just days after Meghan announced that she and her lifestyle brand, As ever, were ending its partnership with Netflix. Variety then reported on Tuesday that the streamer had a tense relationship with the Sussexes that sparked back in 2021, when they sat down for a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arriving for a visit to the National Centre for Rehabilitation of Addicts (NCRA), with a World Health Organisation delegation in Amman, Jordan. Picture date: Thursday February 26, 2026. (Photo by Aaron Chown/PA Images via Getty Images)

Netflix executives and representatives for Harry and Meghan have denied the report, with a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex telling the outlet that it was “categorically false” that Netflix was unaware of the Winfrey interview and that the involvement of legal counsel in their dealings with the streamer was “common practice for any deal changes in Hollywood.”

Netflix Chief Content Officer Bela Bajaria also addressed the speculation at Wednesday’s Next on Netflix event, saying, “Don’t believe whatever you read. Maybe we should all do a little fact-checking,” as per PEOPLE.

Bajaria added that the royals “have things in development on the TV and film side,” and that deals “come and go all the time,” and that there are “deals that are deals we don’t renew.”

A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex told the outlet it is “categorically false” that Netflix was unaware of the Winfrey interview.

Regarding the deal, the representative added that “Netflix and Archewell had legal counsel involved to oversee the evolution of the deal, as is common practice for any deal changes in Hollywood.”