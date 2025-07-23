Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Get Bad News About Their Netflix Deal

The end credits have seemingly rolled on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s $100 million Netflix deal.

Following the release of titles like Harry & Meghan, Heart of Invictus, and With Love, Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s multi-year production deal with the streamer will not be renewed, a source told The Sun.

“The deal is done; no more shows will be made. Netflix feel they’ve got all they can from the couple,” the source claimed. “There’s no animosity from either side. Things have just run their course.”

The royal couple inked their deal with Netflix in September 2020 following their exit as working royals. Under the contract, pair were set to produce scripted series, docuseries, documentaries, features, and children’s programming. The deal is officially set to expire this September. Future collaborations between the couple, including the second season of Markle’s cooking show With Love, Meghan, will not be impacted by the deal’s expiration.

News of the deal’s impending expiration and lack of a renewal comes after it was revealed that Harry and Meghan’s Netflix projects weren’t as successful or lucrative as initially hoped. According to a new engagement report from Netflix released Thursday, while the couple’s Netflix debut docuseries Harry & Meghan, released in 2022, remains Netflix’s most-watched documentary debut to date, their later projects didn’t have as strong of a performance. With Love, Meghan, ranked at No. 383 with 5.3 million views, while the December 2024-released Polo ranked at No. 3,436 with 500,000 views, per Deadline.

“Netflix were clever in that they got a hell of a lot of viewers for the first documentary series, and knew, realistically, it would prove the zenith of content from the Montecito pair,” The Sun’s source said. “They’re not unhappy with how things turned out — they got those initial hits, and produced one of the most talked-about shows of all time. The content got weaker from there on but, frankly, for £20million a year, anything was better than nothing.”

The source added that Markle’s ongoing focus on her lifestyle brand, As Ever, also contributed to the non-renewal, as Netflix execs know “they won’t play second fiddle to that.” They added that “publicly, there will not be a statement and of course, if things change dramatically, they’d be open to a one-off project down the line.”

Although their deal with Netflix is quickly coming to an end, it doesn’t necessarily mean the end of TV for the couple, a source telling Page Six that “there are more TV projects coming soon with both the duke and duchess.” It’s unclear where those projects could potentially land.