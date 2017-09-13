Woman Arrested for Trying to Break Into Prince George’s School

As Prince George attends his second week of classes, a woman allegedly tried to break into the 4-year-old’s elite primary school.

A 40-year-old woman was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of attempted burglary at Thomas’s Battersea school, a tweet from London police indicates.

Police caught the woman at 2:15 p.m. local time on Sept. 13, one day after “an individual gained access to its premises,” according to a statement by the Metropolitan Police. They add that she was arrested “in the vicinity of the school.”

“We are working with the school to review its security arrangements after the incident,” police said. “Police were alerted and officers attended immediately after the issue came to light.”

There was no indication that Prince George or any other person at the school was threatened by the incident at any time.

This morning Prince George, accompanied by The Duke of Cambridge, attended his first day of school at Thomas’s Battersea in London. Their Royal Highnesses were met by the Head of Lower School on arrival, before The Duke took Prince George inside to his reception classroom. A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Sep 7, 2017 at 1:10am PDT

The son of Prince William and Dutchess Kate of Cambridge began attending the school last Thursday, Sept. 7, walking in while holding hands with his father and the Head of Lower School, Helen Haslem.

Prince George, who is third in line to the throne, is protected by royal bodyguards, the London police and the school’s special security measures.

“We will continue to work closely with the school, which is responsible for building security on its site,” police said.

Photo credit: Twitter / @kensingtonroyal