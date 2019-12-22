Prince George Joins Queen Elizabeth in Adorable, New Holiday Photos Alongside Prince William and Charles

Prince George is getting some extra time with his grandfather and great-grandmother this Christmas. On Saturday, Kensington Palace shared a new adorable photo of the future King of England preparing Christmas treats with dad Prince William, grandfather Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth II watching on. The photos were released as part of the Royal British Legion’s new “Together at Christmas” initiative.

The palace shared three photos from the event, showing four generations of the royal family having some fun preparing pudding. The photos were also shared by Clarence House, Charles’ team, and the Royal Family Instagram account set up to share the Queen’s activities.

The Royal British Legion supports the U.K. Armed Forces community and works with several charities throughout the U.K. This week, it launched the “Together at Christmas” initiative, set up to help veterans and those in the Armed Services get together during the holidays.

“The initiative is designed to provide extra support to the Armed Forces and veteran communities at annual festive ‘get togethers’ across the charity’s network of outreach centres,” the statement from Kensington Palace reads. “The four generations of the Royal Family are pictured here preparing special Christmas puddings — with the four representing a cross-section of those supported by the Legion, from the children of service personnel, to Second World War veterans.”

“The puddings will become the centrepieces of 2020’s get togethers, and form part of 99 puddings distributed across the charity’s network in the UK and the Commonwealth – also marking The Royal British Legion’s 99th year,” the statement concluded.

Prince George’s uncle was noticeably missing from the new Christmas photos. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are already in Canada, and will later head to Los Angeles to spend the holidays with Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland. It will also be their son Archie’s first trip to Markle’s home country.

“As has been reported, their Royal Highnesses, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are spending private family time in Canada,” a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said this week. “The decision to base themselves in Canada reflects the importance of this Commonwealth country to them both.”

Their decision to leave the U.K. during the holidays has reportedly been controversial for the royal family, especially as the Queen’s husband, Prince Philip, is now in the hospital. The 98-year-old was taken to the hospital Friday morning to be treated for a “pre-exiting condition.”

