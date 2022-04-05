Prince Andrew Sneaks Message Onto Instagram Using Banned Royal Title in Since-Deleted Post

✖

Prince Andrew on Saturday managed to use his banned royal "His Royal Highness" title in a social media post shared to his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson's Instagram account that was quickly deleted. The Duke of York has been without social media ever since he deleted his profiles in January shortly after Queen Elizabeth stripped him of his honorary military titles and charities, including his royal HRH title.

In the weekend post, shared by Ferguson on behalf of Andrew, the prince reflected on the 40th anniversary of his leaving to serve in the Falkland War with the Royal Navy. Andrew, who flew missions as a Sea King helicopter pilot, wrote that he entered the war "full of bravado" but returned a "changed man." The post was shared alongside a black-and-white photo of Andrew dressed in military uniform.

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York has shared a series of Instagram posts written by Prince Andrew reflecting on the 40th anniversary of him leaving to serve in the Falkland War with the Royal Navy. After seeing active combat, he writes, Andrew “returned a changed man”. pic.twitter.com/YuaB9dDT4O — Omid Scobie (@scobie) April 2, 2022

"As I sit here at my desk on this cold crisp spring morning thinking back to April 1982 I've tried to think what was going through my mind as we sailed out of Portsmouth lining the flight deck of HMS INVINCIBLE," he wrote in part. "So whilst I think back to a day when a young man went to war, full of bravado, I returned a changed man. I put away childish things and false bravado and returned a man full in the knowledge of human frailty and suffering."

According to PEOPLE, the post was initially signed, "written by HRH The Duke of York," though it was later edited to remove the "HRH" from Andrew's name. However, shortly after that, the post was deleted entirely, and it is no longer visible on Ferguson's Instagram page.

The post came just a little more than two months after Andrew was stripped of his military titles and royal responsibilities, the Queen barring him from using his HRH title. Andrew was permitted to still use The Duke of York. The decision to strip Andrew of his titles, and the subsequent deletion of all of his social media accounts, came amid the public scandal surrounding him after Virginia Roberts Giuffre filed a lawsuit against him claiming she was sexually trafficked by the late Jeffrey Epstein and forced to have sex with the prince when she was underage. The sexual assault civil case was privately settled in mid-February.