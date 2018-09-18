‘Price Is Right’ Model Claudia Jordan Wants to Replace Julie Chen on ‘The Talk’

The Price Is Right model Claudia Jordan is vying for a seat as a co-host following Julie Chen’s reported exit from The Talk.

Chen is expected to announce her exit from CBS’ The Talk later today after nine seasons as a co-host, and while no official comments regarding the exit have been made from any of the co-hosts or CBS, Jordan is already hoping to fill Chen’s shoes, she told TMZ.

“Hell yeah,” Jordan, who appeared as a model on The Price Is Right from 2000 until 2003 as well as a briefcase model on Deal or No Deal from 2005 until 2009, told the publication when asked if she would be interested in taking Chen’s place. “Holla at me, CBS.”

According to Jordan, she would be “great” on the Emmy Award-winning talk show that discusses topics like current events. Jordan also stated that she has all of the proper qualifications for the job, claiming that she “was born to do talk shows.”

TMZ first reported on Monday that Chen — who has been a staple on the afternoon talk show for nearly 10 years — would be leaving The Talk immediately, with expectations that she would make the official announcement via a video during Tuesday’s segment.

“She is definitely leaving The Talk,” a source told Page Six. “When she’ll depart the show is unclear. It could be this week, or she could do it after Big Brother, but she will be leaving. I wouldn’t be surprised if [CBS] asked her not to come back.”

Chen has been absent from the series since last week, when she took a step back from her co-hosting position in order to spend time with family following her husband Les Moonves’ resignation following reports of misconduct.

Neither Chen, her The Talk co-hosts, or CBS have commented on the reports that she will be leaving, and there have not yet been any reports on who could possibly step in as co-host in her absence.

Chen has been an anchor on the afternoon talk show since its inception in 2009, remaining a staple for The Talk as co-hosts came and went.

Chen also hosts CBS’ Big Brother, a role she has fulfilled since the series premiered in 2000. It is not yet known if her exit from The Talk will affect her role on Big Brother.

The Talk airs weekdays at 2 p.m. ET. Big Brother airs Wednesdays and Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET and Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.