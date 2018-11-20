‘Price Is Right’ Host Bob Barker’s Team Releases Statement After Second Hospitalization

Retired Price Is Right host Bob Barker is “doing okay” following his second hospitalization in less than a month.

According to Barker’s representative, who spoke to PEOPLE, the 94-year-old game show host was taken by ambulance to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles after he began suffering severe back pain last week. Days later, Barker is now “doing okay” and will possibly be discharged sometime this week.

“He’s alert, awake and resting comfortably,” Barker’s rep said, adding that the recent hospitalization was “a continuation of his back [problem] from last month.”

News of the longtime game show host’s hospitalization first broke on Sunday, with Barker’s manager telling TMZ that the back pain was related to a 2017 fall in which he slipped and hit his head in the bathroom at his Hollywood Hills, California home. He received medical treatment at the hospital after that incident and was released a few hours later after undergoing a series of tests in the emergency room.

Barker also fell at home in Oct. 2015 while he was walking outside near his home. That fall resulted in a one-and-a-half-inch laceration on his forehead and an injured knee, which required treatment at the hospital.

The more recent fall reportedly resulted in lingering back problems, with the retired Price Is Right host needing medical assistance on Oct. 10 for a “non-emergency back problem.” In that instance, an ambulance was sent to the 94-year-old’s home and Barker was treated without the need for hospitalization.

Just days later, on Oct. 22, paramedics were called to Barker’s home after he suffered a “major flare in back pain.” He was taken to Cedars-Sinai for further treatment and discharged the following day.

Following the October incidents, neighbors claimed that they had not seen Barker outside his home for several months due to the increasing difficulty for him to walk without assistance. A rep later told news outlets that “it’s painful [and] difficult for him to get into a car.”

Barker retired from The Price is Right in 2007, after more than five decades in television and 35 years on the game show. At the time, he credited his retirement to his age.

“I’ve gone on and on and on to this ancient age because I’ve enjoyed it. I’ve thoroughly enjoyed it and I’m going to miss it,” he said. “I’m just reaching the age where the constant effort to be there and do the show physically is a lot for me. I might be able to do the show another year, but better [to leave] a year too soon than a year too late.”