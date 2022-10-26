Pregnant Reality TV Star Reveals Due Date

Billie Faiers is nearly in the home stretch of her pregnancy. The reality TV and podcast star, who is currently expecting her third child with husband Greg Shephard, has just a few weeks left to go before her bundle of joy's arrival, Faiers revealing her due date with fans during the newest episode of Billie and Greg: The Family Diaries.

The Wednesday, Oct. 19 episode, which was filmed over the summer, according to Essex Live, documented the pregnant TOWIE alum's relaxing day with her mother, Suzie Wells, on a family holiday. It was during a conversation where Faiers discussed all of the things she and her husband have to get done before their little one's arrival, the soon-to-be mom of three sharing, "it's just nice to have some time away and just relax, isn't it," before her mother encouraged, "Well, with what you've got ahead of you, you need to try and relax a little bit. You've got the launch of Chapter B, you're going to have to do a lot of press days for that, you're going to be exhausted Billie." Later in the conversation, Faiers shared that her due date is Dec. 6, telling her mother an viewers, "My due date is the 6 of December, it's not end of December/January. No, it's the beginning and it could be the end of November! I don't think Greg realises what a job that is going to be."

The due date reveal comes after Faiers and Shephard first announced in June that they were about to add another little one to their brood. The reality TV star shared the exciting news on Instagram, where she shared a family photo in which she debuted her growing baby bump in a white bikini. In the adorable image, the pregnant star was all smiles as her family gathered around her, Shephard wrapping an arm around her back and placing a hand on 4-year-old son Arthur's shoulder as the couple's daughter Nelly, 7, adorably cradled her mother's stomach. Faiers captioned the snapshot, "Baby number 3 we can't wait to meet you ... We are so happy and excited."

Since sharing news of her pregnancy, Faiers hasn't shied away from documenting her journey to becoming a mom of three. In recent weeks, her Instagram has been filled with adorable posts capturing her growing bump as she prepares for her little one's arrival. In late September, Faiers even shared the sweet moment she and her husband told Nelly and Arthur they were about to be big siblings, Faiers sweetly writing, "a moment we will treasure forever."