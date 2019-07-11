Pregnant ‘Orange is the New Black’ Star Danielle Brooks Reveals First Baby Bump Photo

One week after announcing that she is expecting her first child, Orange Is the New Black actress Danielle Brooks took to Instagram to show off a sexy snap of herself baring her baby bump in lingerie. The actress shared the photo on Tuesday, writing that she is “still in awe” of her pregnancy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Danielle Brooks (@daniebb3) on Jul 9, 2019 at 4:25pm PDT

The photo didn’t go unnoticed by fans, many taking to the comments section to react to the post.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Glowing!!” Brooks’ Orange Is the New Black co-star Uzo Aduba, who plays Suzanne “Crazy Eyes” Warren, wrote.

“Isn’t it miraculous?! You are a goddess. Sending so much love,” Debra Messing commented.

“Gorgeous mama!” the official Netflix Family Instagram account chimed in. “So excited for you.”

“So beautiful wishing you everything good hope you have a safe and happy rest of your pregnancy and the healthiest baby,” a fan said.

“That glow!!” another added.

Brooks, who portrays Taystee on the popular Netflix original series, had announced on July 2 that she is expecting. Sharing a photo of herself holding a positive pregnancy test, she wrote, “So elated to finally share this news with you all. I’m happily pregnant!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Danielle Brooks (@daniebb3) on Jul 2, 2019 at 9:01am PDT

“When one chapter ends, another begins. Super excited to share with you my new beginning, I’M PREGNANT,” she added on her Instagram Story, also revealing that she was 20 weeks along.

Currently, the identity of the little one’s father is unknown, though Brooks posted a sweet tribute to her mystery boyfriend for Valentine’s Day, writing, “true love is when your partner agrees to wear a hairnet to ride go-carts. Love you D.”

As she prepares to welcome her first child, Brooks is also gearing up to officially say goodbye to Orange Is the New Black, the series on which she has starred since its inception. When fans last saw her character at the end of Season 6, Taystee had been found guilty of second-degree murder for the death of C.O. Desi Piscatella. The wrongful conviction left Taystee’s sentence hanging in the balance, with her now facing life behind bars.

Although Brooks can’t divulge any details regarding the fate of her character, she did recently share that the season will leave fans “satisfied.”

“We did it and I think people are gonna leave satisfied,” she told PureWow. “I think they’re going to feel full and feel like we’ve answered all the questions that they wanted answered. I think people will still leave feeling hopeful for Taystee at the end of the day.”

Seasons 1-6 of Orange Is the New Black are currently available for streaming on Netflix. Season 7 is set to premiere on Friday, July 26.