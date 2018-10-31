Pregnant Meghan Markle’s Sheer Skirt Causes Uproar About Wardrobe Malfunction

Meghan Markle is currently wrapping up her royal tour of the Commonwealth with husband Prince Harry, and the Duchess has been enchanting fans with her fashion choices throughout the trip.

For one of the last stops on the tour, a walkabout in Rotorua, New Zealand, the Duchess of Sussex chose to wear a blue Givenchy sweater with a matching pleated skirt, navy suede Manolo Blahnik BB pumps and Boh Ronga Disco Logo gold stud earrings as she greeted fans, her hair in her now-signature loose bun.

While it’s unclear whether this wardrobe moment was intentional or not, photographs revealed Markle’s skirt to be see-through in the light, with the separation of the pleats in the sheer fabric revealing that the Duchess was wearing a bodysuit under her skirt.

Bodysuits under sheer layers are nothing new when it comes to red carpet dressing, but for a royal, it’s certainly a step in a new direction and had some fans worrying that Markle had suffered a wardrobe malfunction.

Either this is an optical illusion or an unfortunate seam placement on this pleated @givenchy skirt – or else Meghan is in fact flashing a pair of royal boyleg knickers and her minder/s need to be fired after yet another #RoyalTour wardrobe malfunction pic.twitter.com/ABw5ZoXV3J — Patty Huntington (@pattyhuntington) October 31, 2018

Others encouraged critics to give the Duchess a bit of a break.

Meghan Markle suffers dramatic wardrobe malfunction in sheer skirt at end of royal tour With everything happening in the world today I think we can cut Meghan Markle a little slack //t.co/AXt0HRWM83 — Nana banana (@nanawithbanana) October 31, 2018

During her walkabout, Markle also spent a moment with a young girl who made it through the barriers separating the Duchess from the crowd, speaking with the little one and giving her a hug.

On their last day in New Zealand, Markle and Harry also visited the National Kiwi Hatchery at Rainbow Springs and the Whakarewarewa Forest in Rotorua. They also visited Te Papaiouru for a formal Marae Powhiri Ceremony and were gifted with traditional Maori cloaks, known as Korowai.

Throughout their tour, the couple also visited Australia, Tonga and Fiji, and will now head back to Britain. While their schedule won’t be as jam-packed as their tour, the pair will undoubtedly remain busy before preparing to welcome their first child together in the spring.

