Pregnant Kylie Jenner Reportedly Sleeping at Kris Jenner’s House With Travis Scott Not Around

Kylie Jenner and mom Kris Jenner are reportedly spending a lot more time together now that the 20-year-old is expecting her first child with rapper Travis Scott.

“Kylie sleeps at Kris’ house a lot,” a source told PEOPLE Monday. Kris lives just a short walk from Kylie’s property, which is located in the same gated Hidden Hills community.

Scott has been away from the Keeping Up with the Kardashians cast member while touring all over the country, although sources have confirmed the two are still together as the Life of Kylie star’s February due date draws closer.

The couple is reportedly in no rush to get engaged.

“There are no plans for them to get married or even engaged,” the source told PEOPLE. “It’s not anything that Kylie seems to be focused on.”

But PEOPLE‘s source said Scott is actively involved in the preparations, contradicting earlier reports that he is avoiding his girlfriend.

Hollywood life reported on Jan. 27 that they had a “huge fight” after he performed in Las Vegas, with Jenner accusing him of “hooking up with other women out there and embarrassing her.” Rather than face Jenner, Scott picked up another performing gig on Jan. 25 to avoid her, and has “locked himself” in the studio.

But while Kris has been more than happy to take in pregnant Kylie, her youngest’s pregnancy also reportedly took her by surprise. She has been supportive of her daughter though.

“It definitely took some getting used to,” the source added. “But Kylie has always been very headstrong — she’s always wanted to do her own thing despite what Kris says. Of course Kris just wants the best for her daughter and loves and supports her no matter what.”

But as the reality of becoming a mom draws near, Kylie is hoping for an “easy birth” the source continued and is “open to pain medicine.”

“She is nervous about the birth and anxious about pain,” they said.

A source also told the publication that Kylie plans on making the baby’s room “pink, pink and pink.” She already knows she is having a girl.

Photo credit: Getty / Tibrina Hobson