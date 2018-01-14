Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Not Retreating From Public Eye, Despite Report

Khloe Kardashian is in the throes of one of the most high-profile pregnancies of all time, and tabloids are wondering if she’ll soon be retreating from the spotlight as a result.

Kardashian’s pregnancy began in a mire of secrecy. The reality star spent months limiting her public appearances and strategically re-posting old photos on Instagram, to throw off suspicion about her burgeoning baby bump. She was also spotted on camera several times with a shopping back, a coat, or even a niece or nephew clutched in front of her, disguising her torso from the press.

She officially announced the pregnancy in late December, and since then Kardashian hasn’t been shy about celebrating the good news. Yet a report by OK! claims to have evidence that Kardashian is pulling away from the public. The article worries that she has “canceled so many appearances to promote the second season of her series ‘Revenge Body’ and her denim line, Good American, she’s disappointed partners and possibly impacted her bottom line.”

The magazine even claims to have spoken to a source close to Kardashian, who told them that she is putting all of her business interest on the back burner until the baby arrives.

“Khloe is usually so professional, but early in the pregnancy she wasn’t ready to answer questions about the baby,” the insider said. They went on to say that Kardashian was “worried that she’d jinx everything by talking about it.”

When asked if the fashion mogul has lost money in her reclusiveness, the source said, “She doesn’t care. She needed to keep life simple and stress-free as long as possible. The baby is all that matters to her.”

The report is certainly interesting, though it ignores some obvious facts. For one thing, the writer doesn’t list any actual public engagements that Kardashian cancelled. They also side-step the fact that since the announcement, Kardashian has appeared on talk show after talk show to discuss the news.

In point of fact, the reality star was on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Jimmy Kimmel Live, Entertainment Tonight and Extra last week, using all the appearances to promote Keeping Up With The Kardashians and Revenge Body.

Kardashian has also been hard at work supporting her denim brand, Good American. She spent most of October travelling between Los Angeles and New York, making appearances for the company, even though rumors were just beginning to circulate about her pregnancy.

Fans probably don’t have to worry about a lack of transparency with Kardashian. She’s spent years on reality TV, and is likely used to sharing every detail of her life with the audience in one way or another.