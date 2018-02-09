Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Cradles Baby Bump Before Lunch With Kim

Khloé Kardashian is taking pregnancy chic to another level! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians cast member, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend NBA player Tristan Thompson, rocked an all-white look before grabbing lunch with sister Kim Kardashian Thursday.

The 33-year-old rocked a high ponytail and signature big hoop earrings alongside a white bodycon dress with a cropped white button-up shirt in a photo posted on Instagram by both her her makeup artist Hrush Achemyan and hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons.

“Another day another slay,” Achemyan captioned the photo, which shows Kardashian cradling her baby bump the day after she announced she was officially 29 weeks pregnant.

The expectant mother was seen soon after grabbing lunch with sister Kim at Catch in West Hollywood, reports PEOPLE.

Kardashian and Thompson announced they were expecting their first child together in December with a black and white photo of her bump, clad in Calvin Klein.

But having a baby won’t fix the Revenge Body host’s relationship with stepfather Caitlyn Jenner, she revealed on an appearance on the UK television show, Lorraine, Thursday.

“Will having a child affect anything between you and Caitlyn?” host Ross King asked the reality TV personality.

“I don’t think if affects anything with Caitlyn,” replied Kardashian, who is expecting her first child in April. “Things are just as they are.”

The Kardashians have been feuding with Caitlyn after she dissed ex-wife Kris Jenner in her autobiography, The Secrets of My Life. In the book, Caitlyn claimed that Kris was not supportive of her transition and that the momager was not honest about how much she knew about Caitlyn’s desire.

“It’s been a little tough over the last couple of years on the Kardashian side. To be honest, I don’t talk to them anymore,” Caitlyn told a group of students at UK’s Cambridge Union in November. “They don’t want me in their lives, they bashed me pretty badly. It’s devastating when your kids do that. It really hurt.”