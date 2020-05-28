Pregnant Katy Perry Shows off Baby Bump During Beach Outing With Orlando Bloom

✖

Katy Perry is in full bloom! The pregnant songstress looked glowing as she hit the Santa Barbara beach with fiancé Orlando Bloom Sunday. The couple spent time with her dad, Keith Hudson, during the outing, reports Us Weekly, and looked happy as they carried beach toys and their dog, Nugget. See the photos here.

Perry showed off her baby bump in a stylish floral one-piece while protecting her face from the sun with a large straw hat. Bloom rocked a similar hat while going shirtless in black trunks. Perry has hinted that she is due to give birth very soon to the couple's first child, a daughter, suggesting that her due date comes soon after her new album's release on Aug. 14.

Since announcing her pregnancy in March through her music video "Never Worn White," Perry has been open about her desire to become a mother and start a new chapter in her life with Bloom. In a March interview with SiriusXM's Mikey Piff, the American Idol judge said her pregnancy "wasn't on accident," adding she was so grateful for "everything that I have been able to do and achieve and all the goals that I've been kind of able to check off my list and dreams and the life I've lived thus far, and I think I've just been trying to create this space in my own life where I'm not running myself too ragged and like, you know, creating space for something new to happen like this."

Her work on Idol has shifted as well, with Perry telling host Ryan Seacrest and fellow judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie during the Mother's Day episode, "I even have a bump. She’s kicking too. She kicks when the performances are good. So just let them be good but not too good because it’s painful!"

Earlier this month, the "Daisies" singer shared that she had been suffering from clinical depression for two years while writing her upcoming album, admitting that at the time, she "didn't know what my life was, and if I was gonna be — I couldn't really even imagine living, to be completely honest."

Having done "the work" emotionally, spiritually, physically and psychologically, Perry said life is looking so much different for her and her husband-to-be as they await the new chapter in their lives that comes along with their daughter. "Now I've come to this light at the end of the tunnel, which means I am gonna live. And not only that, I'm gonna bring life into the world," she said. "So it ends in a positive place so far."