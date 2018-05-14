Pregnant Kate Hudson Poses With Sons for Beautiful Mother’s Day Photo

Kate Hudson is currently pregnant with her third child, and the actress had plenty to celebrate on Mother’s Day as she spent time with sons Bingham Hawn, 6, and Ryder Russell, 14.

To mark the occasion, Hudson shared a sweet photo of herself with both of her boys, with the trio cozying up for a brightly-lit snap.

“My ❤’s! Thank you for the best day today and everyday,” she wrote, adding the hashtags “#MeAndMyBoys” and “#LoveYouSo.”

The star also used her Instagram story to share that she was treated to breakfast in bed, posting a tray of fruit, pancakes and flowers as her kids gathered around her along with their aunt.

Hudson shares Bingham with ex-fiancé Matthew Bellamy and Ryder with ex-husband Chris Robinson.

The mom of two is expecting a baby girl with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa. The child will be her third and her first with Fujikawa.

She revealed the news in an Instagram video in April announcing that not only was she expecting, but that she will be having a girl.

In the clip, Hudson, her sons and Fujikawa pop four black balloons to reveal pink confetti, with the actress excitedly screaming once she realizes she’s having a girl.

“SURPRISE!!!” the actress captioned the moment. “If you’ve wondered why I’ve been so absent on my social channels it’s because I have never been more sick! We have been trying to keep this pregnancy under the radar for as long as possible but I’m a poppin now! And it’s too darn challenging to hide, and frankly hiding is more exhausting then just coming out with it! My kids, Danny, myself and the entire family are crazy excited! A little girl on the way.”

